Plateau gov, Mutfwang, swears in 17 transitional LG chairmen

Governor Caleb Mutfwtang of Plateau State, on Saturday, swore in transitional chairmen for the 17 local government areas of the state.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs Josephin Piyo, represented Mutfwang at the ceremony held at the Government House, Jos, the state capital.

According to the governor, the exercise was necessary to ensure that no vacuum existed in his administration.

It will be recalled that Governor Mutfwang, had on June 1, suspended all democratic structures in the 17 local government areas following the recommendations of the Plateau House of Assembly.

Muftwang had said that the suspension followed their inability to produce documents related to financial transactions in the various local governments, saying all efforts to make them produce the documents proved abortive.

He also explained that the state government, after careful study of the recommendations, resolved to suspend the chairmen in order to conduct an efficient and proper investigation into the development

During the swearing in ceremony, the governor urged the transition chairmen to cooperate with the PLHA and ensure that all documents required for the investigation were provided for appropriate action.

“This administration will not condone any form of indiscipline, you are expected to stabilise the LGA council and not see it as an opportunity to amass wealth.

“Also remember that this is a transitional administration that can give way any time government chooses,” he said.

Responding, the Chairman of Wase LG, Hamisu Anani, assured the governor that they would abide by the rules and regulations governing the local government and work for the progress of the state.

The interim chairmen include: Mr Markus Hussaini, Jos East; Mr Sati Shuwa, Riyom; Mr Peter VwangDung, Jos South; Mr Fidelis Adara, Bassa; Mr Danjuma Guda, Barkin Ladi; Mr Istifanus John, Jos North; Mr Markus Artu, Mangu; Mr Monday Kassa, Bokkos.

Others are Mr Samuel Go’ar Pankshin; Mr Caleb Shikir, Kanke; Mr Ado Yusuf, Kanam; Mr Nicholas Nshe, Shendam; Mr Christopher Manship, Quanpan; Mr Daniel Kungmi, Mikang; Mr Nanmwa Kumzhi, Langtang North; Mrs Manji Dangfa, Langtang South; and Mr Hamisu Anani, Wase.

