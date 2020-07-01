Plateau governor goes into isolation as commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has gone into 14-day self-isolation after the state’s Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Abe Aku, tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the state Commissioner for Information, Dan Manjang, the governor directed all members of the State Executive Council to go on self-isolation and thereafter make themselves available for COVID-19 tests.

The statement read:

“Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has directed members of the State Executive Council to undergo test for COVID-19 and thereafter isolate beginning today, 1st July, 2020.

READ ALSO: We’ve lost eight health workers to COVID-19 so far —Plateau Govt

“This follows the fact that a member of the State Executive Council and Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Abe Aku, tested positive for the virus.

“Based on the governor’s directive, specimens of the commissioners are to be taken and forwarded to the COVID-19 Laboratory at The National Veterinary Research Institute Vom for testing.”

Lalong advised members of the public to obey all preventive protocols including use of face masks, social distancing, and regular hand washing.

Plateau State has 382 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 10 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Join the conversation

Opinions