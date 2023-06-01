Plateau governor, Mutfwang, sacks ex-Gov Lalong’s political appointees

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has sacked all political appointees of the former governor, Simon Lalong, with immediate effect.

Announcing the disengagement of the affected appointees on Wednesday via his official Twitter handle, Gov. Mutfwang ordered them to immediately handover all government properties to senior directors in their respective organisations.

“I hereby authorise the immediate dissolution of all Chief Executives, Chairmen, and members of Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals, except for those specified in the Constitution as Statutory Commissions,” the Governor wrote.

“While recognising their past contributions to the state and the affairs of their office, all government properties should be handed over to the most senior directors within their respective organisations with immediate effect,” he added.

The sacking of the political appointees of the former governor which is the second new shake-up in the state’s civil service comes following the announcement of his first three appointments a day after Mutfwang was sworn into office.

Some of the governor’s first appointments included that of Samuel Nanchang Jatau who was appointed as the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), while Philemon Dafi and Moses Nwan were appointed Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice and Executive Private Secretary to the Governor on Tuesday.

