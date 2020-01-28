Plateau governor orders arrest of community leaders over deadly attack on village

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Tuesday ordered the arrest of community leaders especially ward heads and Ardos in Kwatas village of Bokkos local government area of the state following Sunday’s deadly attack which killed at least 13 people and razed 23 houses.

The governor gave the arrest order after an emergency Security Council meeting between the locals, Fulani leaders and security agents at the Government House.

He said henceforth community leaders would be arrested unless they produce the perpetrators of such deadly attacks.

Lalong said: “The attackers were not spirits but living within communities and the arrested community leaders will help in fishing them out wherever they may be hiding.”

The governor’s order came a few weeks after gunmen killed 12 people in Kombun community, Mangu local government area of the state.

