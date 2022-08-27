Plateau govt dismisses report on planned establishment of Yelwa emirate council

The Plateau State government has described as fake, a report on alleged plan to establish an emirate council in Yelwa, Shendam local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang made the clarification in a statement on Saturday in Jos.

He said the report had caused tension in the area, leading to looting of shops and destruction of buildings.

Manjang said: “It has led to tension mounting in the area and culminating in criminal elements pelting some prime buildings in Shendam town, including the palace of the Long Gamai and looting some shops.

“The government hereby states categorically and unequivocally that such stories are unfounded and should be disregarded, while at the same time condemns such behaviour in its entirety.

“The government wishes to put on record that there has never been any time that such an idea was contemplated or even discussed.



READ ALSO: Plateau govt sacks 532 workers for alleged falsification of records

“To say the least, this is the imagination and machination of mischief makers aimed at throwing the state into the dark old days.”

Manjang said Governor Simon Lalong had directed security agencies to fish out the people behind the fake news.

“The security agencies were directed to ensure there was no escalation of the breakdown of law and order anywhere in the state.

“The government hereby advises the public to always cross check their facts from constituted authority and seek for dialogue rather than taking the laws into their own hands,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now