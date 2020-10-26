Plateau govt gives looters 48 hours to return looted items

The Plateau State Government has given looters a 48-hour ultimatum to return COVID-19 palliatives or risk being arrested.

The state government had earlier reinstated the 24-hour curfew after some looters broke into the warehouses where palliatives delivered to the state by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development last week were kept.

The items stored in the Bukuru community of Jos South Local Government Area of the state was looted on Saturday.

In his reaction, the Acting Spokesman of the State Police Command, Donbey Peters, in a statement on Monday condemned the incident while he charged the looters to return the palliatives to the nearest local government office within the next 48-hours or risk arrest.

The statement partly read, “Sequel to the ugly occurrences that bedevilled some parts of the state particularly Jos North and Jos South LGAs, the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Edward Egbuka, has condemned in totality the breaking and looting into government warehouses, shops and private houses of individuals by hoodlums and other criminals within Jos and Bukuru metropolis under the guise of #EndSARS protests.”

