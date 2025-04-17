Plateau govt investigates alleged poisoning of cattle

The Plateau State government has commenced an investigation into the alleged poisoning of cattle at Tafi Gana community of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mrs. Joyce Ramnap, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

The commissioner said the move was to de-escalate tensions and curb the current security threats within Bassa and the environs.

She said: “Our attention has been drawn to an allegation circulating on social media, concerning the alleged poisoning of 36 cows belonging to one Malam Samaila Nuhu of Tafi Gana community of Bassa.

“While the government is deeply concerned about this, it urges the public to remain calm and avoid speculations or narratives that may further inflame tensions and disrupt the peace in the area.



“In line with the government’s commitment to justice, transparency, and peaceful coexistence among all citizens, the Ministry of Livestock Development, Vetrinary Services and Fisheries has been directed to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the incident.

“A team of veterinary experts, environmental officers, and field investigators has already been deployed to the location to collect samples and establish the facts surrounding the alleged poisoning.”

Ramnap expressed the government’s commitment to promoting peaceful cohabitation, inclusive dialogue, and sustainable solutions to longstanding issues of land use and grazing practices in the state.

She warned residents to desist from making inflammatory statements and allow due process in the ongoing investigation.

