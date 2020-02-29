Plateau govt quarantines 3 Chinese men for coronavirus

Three Chinese men working in a mining site in Wase area of Plateau State were on Saturday quarantined for suspected coronavirus.

The state Commissioner for Information, Dan Manjang, who disclosed this to journalists in Jos, said the trio who arrived in Abuja Wednesday travelled to the tin city on Thursday.

The commissioner said the men are still being clinically examined by a medical expert deployed by the state government.

He said: “The situation right now is that they have been isolated.

“The three Chinese came in through Abuja and once we heard that, the Commissioner for Health had to take a proactive measure to send a medical team to Wase to go and investigate the situation.

“The problem that we have is that there is a tendency for people to think that investigation or quarantine, as the case may be, means that there is an outbreak of the virus.

“As far as Plateau case is concerned, there has been no known case of this virus on the Plateau. We just took proactive measures to make sure that we place them under investigation and that will take 14 days.”

