Plateau govt sacks 532 workers for alleged falsification of records | Ripples Nigeria

Plateau govt sacks 532 workers for alleged falsification of records
The Plateau State government has sacked 532 workers for alleged falsification of documents.
The state governor, Simon Lalong, disclosed this at a retreat for the state permanent secretaries at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.
He said the exercise would continue as those found culpable for unethical conduct would face disciplinary proceedings.
Lalong said the huge manpower gaps that exist in the Plateau State civil service would be addressed after committee on the verification and audit of staff strength completes its assignment.
He said: “Already, about 532 names have been removed from the government payroll after an investigation using the Bank Verification Number (BVN) system, revealed inconsistencies in their records
“Some had falsified their ages or tampered with their records. Others could not appear to answer queries on such records.
“We shall ensure that all of them are properly investigated and made to face appropriate sanctions. This exercise will be a continuous one.”
