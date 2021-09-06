Politics
Plateau, Kaduna to set up joint task force to fight insecurity
The governments of Plateau and Kaduna States have resolved to set up a joint task force to tackle insecurity in the two states.
This resolve was reached by Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Bako Lalong, on Sunday, when El-Rufai paid a condolence visit to Lalong following the recent crises leading to the killing of many residents in some parts of the state.
The two governors also promised to collaborate with Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and other security agencies to tackle the current security challenges bedeviling the two states.
At the meeting, El-Rufai said:
“Plateau and Kaduna are not just neighbours. We have a strong relationship and since we came into office in 2015, Governor Lalong and I have been consulting each other.
“It was Governor Lalong that introduced us to Centre for the Humanitarian Dialogue, an international NGO that is involved in peace building.
“It was Governor Lalong who introduced the idea that the two states should establish peace building agencies.
“Plateau has Peace Building Agency and Kaduna has Peace Commission, we have been working together because we realise that our two states are too diverse and homes to many people across Nigeria.
Read also: Kaduna govt bans cutting of trees in seven LGAs over insecurity
“Unless we promote peace and peaceful co-existence between the various people, it will not only affect the two states but the entire country.
“In the case of the recent crisis between the Irigwe and the Fulani, we have Irigwe in Kaura Local Government in Kaduna State.
“We also have Ganawuri and Atakar in parts of Southern Kaduna State; we are the same people and we must work together and unite our people to live in peace.”
Lalong, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, said the synergy between the two states would curb security threats that confronts them.
“It is true that Plateau and Kaduna are not only neighbours but have a long time historical connections, so what affects Plateau affects Kaduna and what affects Kaduna affects Plateau.
“In this time of sorrow, it lightens the burden when friends of like minds come to share the burdens with you. We appreciate your show of friendship, we appreciate your sympathy,” he said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...