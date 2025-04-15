‘Plateau killings genocide, not communal clashes,’ ex-Gov Jang faults Tinubu’s labeling of attacks

Former Plateau State Governor,

Senator Jonah David Jang has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s description of the wave of attacks in the state as mere communal clashes, saying the killings witnessed in some communities across the state are nothing but genocide against the people.

Jang who strongly condemned the wave of killings that have claimed over 100 lives in the past one week, described the violence as not only deeply painful but orchestrated by a known group with a hidden agenda.

In the statement the former governor issued in Jos on Tuesday, Jang expressed his condolences to the people of the state and called on Tinubu to convene an expanded meeting with community leaders to fully understand the gravity and complexity of the security situation.

In the statement titled ‘Let’s call a spade a spade,’ Jang said the senseless killings have caused pain and suffering for the state and its people, and urged the people to take immediate action to put an end to this violence.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the government and people of Plateau State in the wake of the recent wave of attacks that have claimed numerous innocent lives,” he said .

“These senseless killings have caused pain and suffering for our great state and its people, and we must take immediate action to put an end to this violence.”

The former senator praised Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for his tireless efforts at restoring peace and protecting the lives of citizens.

“I commend Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for his tireless efforts to find a lasting solution to this crisis.

“His dedication to the safety and well-being of Plateau citizens is truly commendable.”

Jang also acknowledged President Tinubu’s commitment to ending the violence, but expressed concern over what he termed a misunderstanding of the situation by presidential advisers.

“I also applaud President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his determination to stop the senseless killings of innocent citizens. His commitment to protecting the lives of Nigerians, particularly those in Plateau State, is a positive step forward.”

He called on the President Tinubu to urgently convene a “broader consultation with community leaders to understand the true nature of the crisis and design an informed response.”

The ex-governor, however, faulted the President’s labeling of the violence and killings in the state as mere communal and ethno-religious crisis, insisting that they were pure genocide perpetrated by known assailants against the people.

“However, I believe it is important to address a misconception in the President’s recent statement directing Governor Mutfwang to resolve the communal issue.

“This suggestion appears to stem from inaccurate briefings by his advisers. The attacks in Plateau State are not merely communal disputes; they are perpetrated by a known group with a specific agenda.

“It is crucial for the President to understand the true nature of these attacks in order to address them effectively.

“Additionally, I advise President Tinubu to convene an expanded meeting with community leaders to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the situation in Plateau State.

“Such a meeting would provide a platform for stakeholders to share their insights and experiences, enabling the President to develop a more informed approach to tackling this problem.”

Jang called on the people of the state to remain strong and resist further attempts to undermine their existence.

“I urge the people of Plateau State to remain strong and resist any attempts to undermine their existence.

“As peace-loving and welcoming citizens, we have endured enough. It is time for us to defend ourselves against these aggressors and demand justice.

“I call upon the people of Plateau State to stay united, vigilant and proactive in the face of these attacks.

