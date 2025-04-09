Plateau Killings: IGP orders immediate deployment of assets, tactical squads to state

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate deployment of police tactical assets including additional units of highly trained tactical personnel, state-of-the-art drones for enhanced surveillance, Armored Personnel Carriers units of Police Mobile Force, helicopters, and specialised platoons from the Special Intervention Squad, to troubled communities in Plateau State.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the deployment was in response to the series of attacks and killings that have plagued some communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state since March 28.

Adejobi stated that the IG has also ordered the immediate deployment of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Yakubu, to lead and coordinate the critical intervention with significant reinforcements approved for the operation.

Adejobi said orders by the IGP is a testimony that the Police Force is determined to restore peace, ensure the safety and security of all residents, and bringing perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.

He added that the resources will be strategically deployed to conduct special operations aimed at effectively curbing the incessant attacks which have tragically resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

The statement titled ‘Plateau Killings: IGP orders immediate deployment of assets, tactical squads,” reads:

“In response to the deeply troubling series of attacks and killings that have plagued some communities of Plateau State since March 28, 2025, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD., NPM., has ordered the immediate and comprehensive deployment of police tactical assets to the affected areas of the state.

“This decisive action underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s resolve to restoring peace, ensuring the safety and security of all residents, and bringing perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.

“The IGP has specifically tasked the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations (DIG DOPs), DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu , mni., to lead and coordinate this critical intervention with significant reinforcements, including additional units of highly trained tactical personnel, state-of-the-art drones for enhanced surveillance, Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), units of Police Mobile Force, helicopters, and specialized platoons from the Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

“These resources will be strategically deployed to conduct special operations aimed at effectively curbing the incessant attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) and surrounding communities, which have tragically resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

“The recent escalation of violence began on March 28, 2025, when some armed assailants launched a brutal attack in Bokkos, resulting in the deaths of some individuals and serious injuries to many others.

‘This initial incident tragically marked the beginning of a series of attacks that have since claimed the lives of scores of people, leaving communities devastated and gripped by fear.

“Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the IGP has directed DIG Kwazhi and the deployed security forces to undertake a multi-faceted approach, focusing not only on suppressing the ongoing violence but also on proactively preventing future attacks.

“Upon arrival in Plateau State on Tuesday, 8th April 2025, DIG Kwazhi paid a courtesy visit on the Executive Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

“During this meeting, DIG Kwazhi conveyed the IGP’s sincere condolences to the affected families and communities, as well as to the entire people of Plateau State. The meeting also served as an opportunity to assess the situation firsthand, delve into the root causes of the attacks, and collaboratively develop a sustainable, long-term solution to these senseless killings.

“The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, remains fully committed to working in close collaboration with the Plateau State Government, community leaders, security agencies, and all relevant stakeholders to restore lasting peace and stability to the region.

“The NPF urges residents to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies, providing any information that may assist in the ongoing investigation and efforts to maintain peace on the Plateau.”

