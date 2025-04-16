PLATEAU KILLINGS: Like ex-Gov Jang, Mutfwang says attackers are known, fails to name them

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has stated that the assailants who attacked the people of Bassa Local Government Area leading to the deaths of many people are known.

Mutfwang stated this when he visited the Zilke and Kimakpa villages in Kwall District of Miango in Bassa on Tuesday following Monday attacks by suspected Fulani militia where over 50 people including women and children were gruesomely massacred.

“Those behind these attacks are not invisible—they are known, and anyone protecting them is equally guilty,” he declared.

His declaration follows that of a former governor of the state, Senator Jonah David Jang who in a statement had equally declared that the assailants who killed innocent people in the state are known.

Jang faulted President Bola Tinubu’s description of the wave of attacks in the state as mere communal clashes, saying the killings witnessed in some communities across the state are nothing but genocide against the people.

The former governor described the violence as not only deeply painful but orchestrated by a known group with a hidden agenda.

According to him, “The attacks in Plateau State are not merely communal disputes; they are perpetrated by a known group with a specific agenda.

“It is crucial for the President to understand the true nature of these attacks in order to address them effectively”, he added, without pointing in any specific direction.

Mutfwang, like Jang also failed to mention those behind the attacks, or when and how they would be brought to book.

Governor Mutfwang during the visit, took the blame for the attack and apologised to the people of Bassa Local Government Area for the failure of government and security agencies to protect lives and properties.

While addressing the people at the palace of the Paramount Ruler of Irigwe land, Ronku Aka, who is the Brangwe of Irigwe, the governor said it was heartbreaking to see such devastating and wanton killings and destruction of property.

“I will tell you the truth: I have been crying since yesterday (Monday) because I had trusted God that all the arrangements were put in place, that this will not happen again. We have made investments in security,” he said.

“But like all human arrangements, sometimes they fail. I want to admit that on Sunday night into Monday morning, we failed you. Please, forgive me.

“The entire nation stands with you in mourning, and so does the international community. Since yesterday, I have been overcome with sorrow.

“We took all necessary steps to avert this, yet we failed you. On behalf of the government and security agencies, we ask for your forgiveness.

He also highlighted the region’s deteriorating infrastructure, worsened by years of insecurity and neglect and urged the people not to relent in their efforts to secure their communities and ensure that they complement security agencies’ efforts by providing vital information for intelligence gathering and expose the antics of the criminals.

