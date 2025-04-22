Plateau Killings: MACBAN cries out over alleged exclusion from peace meeting

The Plateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has cried out over alleged exclusion from an expanded security meeting held by the state government on Monday, at the Banquet Hall, New Government House.

The association which expressed its concerns over its exclusion from the meeting in a statement signed on Tuesday by its Chairman, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, said that as major stakeholders in the peace process in the state, being excluded from such meetings has rubbished any effort by the government in ensuring a peaceful existence in the state.

“We believe that the government, being the mother of all, should carry everyone along,” Babayo said in the statement.

“It’s in this spirit that we find it unfair that critical stakeholders from other groups were present, while all relevant Fulani leaders and stakeholders in the state, including our organization, were overlooked and not invited to participate.

“In other words all relevant Fulani leaders/stakeholders in the state were not invited, too.

“As a key stakeholder, we believe our participation would have been significant, allowing our voices and concerns to be heard by government officials, security heads, and other participants.

“We are unaware of the reasons behind our exclusion and hope the government will consider engaging with the Fulani community in future meetings, ensuring inclusivity and fairness,” the MACBAN Chairman added.

