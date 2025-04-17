PLATEAU KILLINGS: Two ‘high profile’ suspects arrested as IGP vows justice for victims

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has announced the arrest of two ‘high profile’ suspects allegedly involved in the attacks that led to the killing of over 100 people in the Bokkos and Bassa local government areas of Plateau State.

Egbetokun who revealed the arrest of the suspects after a visit to the state on Wednesday, strongly condemned the wave of killings in the state, describing them as “senseless, utterly reprehensible, and a grave assault on national peace and security.

In a statement released by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and pledged to bring those responsible to justice.

According to the statement, the two ‘high-profile’ suspects arrested in connection with the killings are currently assisting the police with ongoing investigations.

“These killings are not only senseless but a grave assault on the peace and security of our nation. The Nigeria Police Force will not rest until those behind these acts are held accountable,” the IGP said.

“The Nigeria Police Force is diligently working to uncover the motives behind these attacks, identify and apprehend other suspects involved in the killings.

“Preliminary investigations and operations in response to these attacks have led to the arrest of two suspects. We are working diligently to uncover the motives and identify other individuals involved,” he added.

The police boss stressed that as part of efforts to stabilize the security situation in the state, he has directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, to take charge of all police operations in Plateau State.

According to the IGP, the DIG has since led aerial surveillance over Bokkos and Bassa and is engaging local stakeholders to build confidence among residents.

“We want the people of Plateau State to know that the Police are here for them. We are strengthening our presence and deploying more personnel to deter further violence,” he stated.

He emphasized that in addition to the arrests, he has ordered the immediate deployment of additional police personnel and resources to Plateau State. This includes enhanced patrols in high-risk areas and intelligence gathering to prevent further attacks.

“After a comprehensive review of the security operations, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of additional police personnel and resources to Plateau State to enhance rapid response and patrol high-risk areas,” Adejobi said.

“We are taking a proactive approach by boosting our rapid response capabilities and assessing the security terrain to deploy forces strategically,” he added.

The police statement reiterated that the force had also begun on-the-ground assessments to determine the most strategic deployment of these operational resources aimed at preventing further violence.

