Plateau, labour yet to agree on new minimum wage —NLC

The Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Plateau State, Eugene Manji, said on Monday, that the organised labour and the state government have not agreed on the new minimum wage and the consequential adjustments for workers in the state.

Manji disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Jos, the state capital.

He said the state Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had met on the issue last Friday.

The NLC chairman said: “We held an NLC SEC meeting on January 10 and we were briefed on the level of negotiations for consequential adjustments by the JNC.

“We were told that series of meetings were held between JNC and government but there is no resolution yet.

“The state government has declined to adopt the consequential adjustment template of the Federal Government.

“They made some offers on what they intended to pay workers but it is a far cry from what the workers are demanding.”

He said for the categories created for the consequential adjustments, what the government was offering for each category was unacceptable and was, therefore, rejected.

Manji said the JNC had already conceded two per cent for each category.

He added: “For example, for salary Grade Level 7, the federal government paid 23.3 percent, labour in Plateau says pay us 22.7 percent but the government is offering only 11 percent.

“Grade Levels 8-14, the federal government is paying 16 percent, labour says pay us 15.7 percent but Plateau government is offering seven per cent.

“For Grade Levels 15-16, the federal government paid 10.5 percent, labour is willing to accept 10.3 for Plateau workers but the government side is offering only five percent.”

