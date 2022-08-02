Plateau lawmaker advises constituents to defend themselves against bandits’ attack

The member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dachung Bagos, has advised his constituents to defend themselves against attacks by bandits following the killing of seven people by suspected Fulani militia in the Danda Chugwi village of Jos South local government area of the state on Sunday night.

Bagos who gave the advise when he attended the mass burial of the deceased on Monday, described the attack as inhumane and told the people they must not wait for government and security agencies to come to their aid but should rise up and do the needful.

Bagos who is the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Anti-Corruption,

maintained that the cold-blooded killing of his constituents by bandits was callous and barbaric.

The lawmaker called on his constituents to be more vigilant and defend themselves when criminals come to attack.

“This incident has raised concerns over the readiness of security agencies to tackle once and for all the gorilla style of killing which has been incessant in my constituency and Plateau State.

“Intelligence reports have it that the attackers had sent signals before now and no action was taken on the part of the security agencies to curtail it, this is sad.

“I am angry and enraged by the daily killing within and around my constituency.

“I want to state emphatically, that I will continue to talk about these callous attitudes of known criminals amongst us until they are all gotten rid of finally.

“Everybody has the right to defend himself, I want to urge my constituents to defend themselves; enough is enough of this barbaric and dastardly killings.

“As the representatives of my people in Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, I have signed for the impeachment of Mr President because we need someone that will address the issues of insecurity, my people are being killed on daily bases; this is condemnable and unacceptable,” he added.

