Plateau local council chairman impeached for alleged theft of N300m

The Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Bitrus Rimven Zulfa, has been impeached by the council’s legislative arm for alleged theft of N300 million.

Zulfa was impeached during a plenary presided by the Councillor representing Pishe-Yashi Ward, Maina Nanzing, on Wednesday.

He was accused of embezzling N300m from the council coffers, using a staff simply identified as Samuel Malo Magit to perpetrate the crime.

The councillors also claimed that Zulfa had been running the affairs of the council as a one man show contrary to the provisions of section 34 (c)of Plateau State Local Government Council Law 2016.

The impeachment took place after the Councillor representing Jat Ward, Dashe Yarnap, moved a motion for Zulfa’s removal, and was seconded by the councillor representing Pajat Ward, Dindam Longbap Wuyep, who is the deputy leader of the House.

The council’s Deputy Chairperson, Nancy Philemon Paul, had since been sworn in as the substantive chairperson.

