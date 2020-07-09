Latest Politics

Plateau local council chief died from COVID-19 —Govt

July 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Commissioner for Health in Plateau State, Dr. Nimkong Lar, confirmed on Thursday that the late former chairman of the Barkin Ladi local government area of the state, Ezekiel Mandyau, died from COVID-19 complications.

Lar, who disclosed this to journalists in Jos, said the test conducted on the former council chairman after his death turned out positive.

Mandyau, 52, died at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) last Thursday.

He said: “We conducted a test after his demise and when the result came out, it was positive. That is what happened and we have already communicated the test results to the family.”

