Plateau local council election a rape of democracy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Saturday’s local council election in Plateau State as an appointment and rape of democracy.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, John Akans, stated this in a chat with journalists on Sunday in Jos.

The Chairman of Plateau Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Fabian Ntung, had earlier the APC as the winner of all the 17 chairmanship and 325 councillorship seats in the state.

Akans, however, insisted that the exercise was clearly an appointment of APC members.

He said the party would make public its next line of action on Monday.

PLASIEC had earlier barred the PDP from participating in the elections citing a judgment some members of secured against the party’s leadership in the state.

The PDP challenged its exclusion from the election in court but lost.



