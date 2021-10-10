Politics
Plateau local council election a rape of democracy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Saturday’s local council election in Plateau State as an appointment and rape of democracy.
The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, John Akans, stated this in a chat with journalists on Sunday in Jos.
The Chairman of Plateau Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Fabian Ntung, had earlier the APC as the winner of all the 17 chairmanship and 325 councillorship seats in the state.
READ ALSO:APC sweeps Plateau local council election
Akans, however, insisted that the exercise was clearly an appointment of APC members.
He said the party would make public its next line of action on Monday.
PLASIEC had earlier barred the PDP from participating in the elections citing a judgment some members of secured against the party’s leadership in the state.
The PDP challenged its exclusion from the election in court but lost.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...