Plateau MACBAN accuses Christian group of killing six herdsmen

The Plateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has accused a Christian group called ‘Yan Babeli,’ of killing six herdsmen in Mongi and Langai communities of Mangu local government area of the state.

The Chairman of MACBAN in the state, Malam Nura Abdullahi, who made the allegation on Tuesday, said seven other herders have been missing following the attack by the group which has its base in Bauchi State.

Abdullahi, in a statement, said the

group invaded the communities on July 22, “hunting for people in the name of criminals, arrested some Fulani men and took them to a bush where they killed them.”

“From July 23 to July 31, we have buried six people. Those killed were innocent and seven are still missing. Two of those killed were from Mongi and four were from Langai communities,” he said.

“One of those killed was a graduate. There is also a 65-year-old man who was also killed. This is unacceptable. It is a dastardly act of the highest order. It is a jungle justice and we will not tolerate it.

“If they accused them of kidnapping, they should have been taken to the court after their arrest. If they are found guilty of the offence, they should be sentenced.

“After they killed them, they stole their property and money. They took their motorcycles. We are calling on security agencies to take action. I have informed the GOC 3 Division on the matter,” Abdullahi added.

However, the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alabo Alfred, when contacted, said the Command is yet to receive any information on the incident.

“I have not received any correspondence on the incident. When I get it, you will hear,” he told Ripples Nigeria.

