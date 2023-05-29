Politics
Plateau: Mutfwang sworn in as Gov, outgoing Lalong absent from event
Barrister Caleb Mutfwang has taken over office as the governor of Plateau State.
Simon Lalong, a member of the All Progressives Congress who governed for eight years, was replaced by Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party.
On Monday at precisely 1:09 pm, Caleb took the oath of office at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos administered by Chief Judge of Plateau State Justice David Mann.
Though Lalong was absent at the ceremony, a sizable throng was there to witness his deputy, Sonni Tyoden, hand over to the new governor.
