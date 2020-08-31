Plateau PDP elects former commissioner as chairman

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend in Jos, elected a former Commissioner for Works in the state, Chris Hassan as it’s new Chairman.

The state congress had been bogged down by several court injunctions before it eventually took place at the Langfield Events Centre under the watchful eyes of Major General Amnon Kwaskebe (retired) on Saturday/Sunday, during which Hassan got 1,649 votes to emerge the new state chairman.

Though other contestants had pulled out of the exercise, their names were not removed from the ballot papers and the final result showed former House of Reps Member, Bitrus Kaze scoring 22 votes, Monica Gwom scored 13 votes and Aminu Zang had no vote.

Bitrus Golen who beat Amos Gombi (a former Deputy Chairman) by 1,585 to 23 votes, emerged as the new Deputy Chairman; while Emmanuel Tuang, who polled 1,592 is the State Secretary having defeated Iliya Zakari who scored 10 votes.

The immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Party, Gwott Chocho scored 1,495 votes, beating Bisidi Elisha, who polled 8 votes, to return to his former position as State Organizing Secretary.

John Akans, who had been the Publicity Secretary returned for another term with 1,520 votes, beating his only opponent, Emmanuel Macham, who scored 22 votes. Ismaila Abubakar emerged the Treasurer with 1,385 votes after beating Adamu Abubakar who scored 16 votes.

Other new state officials are Mary Gar, who emerged the Financial Secretary with 1,374 votes, defeating James Pam and James Garba who scored 15 and 31 votes respectively. Angela Shinkur emerged Auditor with 1,470 votes against Basil Piakpum with 54 votes. Youth Leader is Nantip Pandur with 1,472 votes against Norbert Lankwap with 7 votes.

