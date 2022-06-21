Plateau PDP guber candidate, Mutfwang, unveils female running mate

The Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caleb Mutfwang on Tuesday, unveiled his running mate in the 2023 elections, a former local council boss, Josephine Chundung Piyo.

While presenting her at the State Party Secretariat in Jos on Tuesday, Mutfwang said his decision to choose Piyo as his running mate was a demonstration of her capacity for leadership and his ability at taking tough decisions.

“It is pertinent to mention that since my election, I have taken the responsibility of providing leadership seriously. I have begun by talking with and where possible visiting my fellow contestants. I am very grateful for their sportsmanship and solidarity thus far.

“The discharge permit to place on record the unflinching support I have enjoyed from the leadership of our party across the state, elders, stakeholders, and supporters since I emerged as our gubernatorial candidate.

“Today is a day of history. I must begin to demonstrate my capacity for leadership by taking a very tough decision, the choice of a Deputy Governorship candidate for our great party.

“Fortunately for me, I have an array of qualified men and women to choose from. Ironically it is a difficult one since it can only be one person.

“In making this decision, I have made far-reaching consultations with leaders of our party, stakeholders, and various caucuses before choosing my running mate in order to enhance the joint ticket going into the general elections.

“Some of you will recall that in the course of my campaigns before the party primaries, I made a commitment to giving a voice to the voiceless.

“I make bold to say that a critical segment of our society that is often neglected in leadership considerations is the women folk and yet they form a formidable percentage of our population. For me giving them a voice is a compelling necessity.

“I, therefore, have the honour and privilege of introducing to our party members and Plateau people a respected Plateau woman, mother, grandmother, daughter of Barkin Ladi, wife of the people of Riyom.

“Ladies and gentlemen behold the Honourable Mrs. Josephine Chundung Piyo, as my running mate”, he declared.

While responding, Piyo assured of her total loyalty to the gubernatorial candidate and the party.

“I will give you the maximum support, and will not betray this trust, by the grace of God”, she said.

Originally from Barkin Ladi local government area but married to a Riyom man, Mrs. Piyo, a trained healthcare worker and public administrator, was a one-time chairman of Riyom local government area and member of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Before venturing into politics, Piyo worked as a nurse and a teacher.

