PLATEAU: PDP lawmakers reject tenure extension for LG chairmen

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected moves to extend the tenure for caretaker chairmen of four local government areas of the state.

The rejection by PDP lawmakers was made known at a news conference in Jos on Wednesday by Mr Sohchang Zimgtim, member representing Langtang South in the assembly, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues.

Zimgtim described the move to extend the tenure of the LG chairmen as unconstitutional and deliberate attempt to deny the people of the areas the right to vote their representatives.

He said; “We the PDP members in the assembly are saying no to tenure elongation for the management committee chairmen for Riyom, Jos South, Jos North and Barkin Ladi.

“We have rejected the appointment in the first place and we are again saying no to what transpired at plenary. “The move is against the constitution and as lawmakers we are expected to adhere to the rule of law,” he said

READ ALSO: Reps’ rejection of single term proposal a mistake – Atiku

Zingtim also called on the state government to conduct elections in the four local government areas to give inhabitants of the localities a sense of belonging.

Recall that the state government had earlier conducted elections in 13 out of the 17 local government areas of the state leaving out Riyom, Jos North, Jos South and Barkin Ladi local government areas due to insecurity.

The state government later appointed flag bearers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in those localities for the election as management committee chairmen pending when elections would hold.

But the 10 APC members out of the 14 elected APC members in the house moved for the extension of the tenure of the chairmen for six months; a move the PDP members rejected.

Join the conversation

Opinions