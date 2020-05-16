Plateau PDP suspends 8 members for forming parallel state working committee

The Plateau State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has suspended eight members of the party in the state for forming a rival State Caretaker Committee.

Head of Media for the committee, Mr John Akans, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, adding that the decision to suspend the members was taken at an emergency meeting on Friday evening.

Akans said: “The working committee, an arm of the Plateau Caretaker Committee at its emergency meeting held Friday evening at the party’s secretariat, reviewed the unfortunate incident that took place at the secretariat.

“Some group of rascals, mischievously constituted themselves into a caretaker committee, which is an affront to national leadership of our party, under the leadership of Prince Uche Secondus.

“The state leadership of the party frown at this decedents and therefore, approved their immediate suspension from the party.

“Seven of the affected persons are: Nandom Penap Exodus, Godwin W. Bedir, Akims Mamot, Mrs Asabe Dareng, Nathaniel Dakas, Jecob Dashe and Alhaji Kabiru Musa,” he said.

Akans further said that the group’s attempt was not only laughable and mischievous, but infantile and an act of lawlessness to the extreme which the party could not condone.

He also announced the setting up of a seven-man disciplinary committee to look into the activities of the suspended members.

Mr Monday Agwom and Mr. Pam Davou Major, were named as Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Others members of the committee are Jarusa Gotau, Mr Amos Komtul, Mr Dauda Daiyabu, Hajia Sa,adatu Ado and Wycliffe Wansonh.

The party called on members across the state to forget the unfortunate incident and continue to work together for the progress and victory of the party.

