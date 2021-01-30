Plateau primary schools to reopen February 1

The Plateau State government on Saturday directed primary schools in the state to reopen for academic activities on February 1.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Matthew Sule, gave the directive in a statement in Jos.

Sule said the directive was in line with the government’s directives for the resumption of schools across the state.

He said: “By this directive, all the acting Education Secretaries in the 17 local government areas of the state should work in conjunction with headteachers and union leaders to mobilise parents to send their children to school by February 1.

“Head teachers are to ensure both teachers and students adhere strictly to the safety protocols put in place by the government against COVID-19.

“Head teachers should ensure that third term academic work is completed and all outstanding examinations are conducted and the results forwarded to the board.”

The SUBEB chairman also directed headteachers to open a register for staff in their various schools and ensure they remain at work until closing hours.

