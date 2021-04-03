Plateau rep, Maitala, dies in auto crash | Ripples Nigeria

A member of the House of Representatives from Jos North/Bassa federal constituency of Plateau State, Haruna Maitala, is dead.

He died on Friday in a motor accident along the Abuja-Jos Road.

He was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa State, his media aide, Joseph Audu, said.

READ ALSO: Two policemen die in Kwara auto crash

Mr Adudu, in a statement said, “This is to announce the death of Honourable Haruna Maitala which occurred yesterday, 2nd April, 2021 as a result of fatal car accident on his way to Jos from Abuja.

“Until his death, Haruna Maitala was the member representing Jos North/Bassa federal constituency in the National Assembly.

Join the conversation

Opinions