Plateau Senator sheds tears as suspected herdsmen attack community, kill 13, raze houses

The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial district at the National Assembly, I.D Gyang, broke down in tears during an on the spot visit to the Irigwe communities in the Bassa Local Government Area of the state where suspected Fulani herdsmen have been laying siege since Saturday.

The attacks have so far claimed 13 lives with over 250 houses burnt down, while many people have been injured and properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

During the visit on Monday morning, Senator Gyang decried the loss of lives of his constituents and the wanton destruction of their properties.

In a statement signed by the lawmaker’s Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, Gyang described the attack as quite pathetic and unfortunate.

“This recent attack on my constituency has become a pattern, an ugly one at that. It has become the norm than the exception in bloody and highly destructive attacks on host communities in Plateau North Senatorial District where killer herdsmen kill and destroy both lives and livelihood with reckless abandon.

Read also: Benue facing unprecedented food shortage over herdsmen attacks – Ortom

“The most recent is the attack on Irigwe villages which began on Saturday 31/07/21, where seven persons were killed, many injured, over 200 houses burnt and large farm crops destroyed.

“As at today, Monday, about 13 people have been killed with several farmlands and livelihoods destroyed.

“The burnt villages are Zanwra, Nche-Tahu, Rikwe-Rishe A&B, Ri-Dogo, Nchu-Nzhwa all under Kpatenvie of Kpachudu/Jebu Community.

“Most disturbing is the fact that repeated attacks have all been preceded by widely circulated intelligence information as to the date, time and location of the attacks.

“With such prior information, the belated or non response of the security agencies has been called to question.

“Consequently, Senator I. D. Gyang Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense is urging the OPSH, Police, and DSS to discharge their duties dispassionately and provide protection to endangered communities of Plateau North and ensure that all threats to peace are decisively dealt with.”

Join the conversation

Opinions