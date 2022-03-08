Plateau suffered 625 violent attacks in 20 years —Group

A report by an advocacy group, the Coalition of Minority Rights (CMR),

has revealed that no fewer than 625 militia attacks have been carried out in different local government areas of Plateau State since 2001.

The CMR also disclosed that out of the 625 attacks, 151 took place in Barkin Ladi local government area of the state, making the LGA the most volatile between 2001 and 2020.

While briefing journalists at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the spokesman of CMR, Rev. James Pam, said the people of the state had been at the receiving end of attacks from different sources including bandits, killer Fulani militia and unknown gunmen.

“We want the public to know that the people of Plateau State, especially the people of Barkin Ladi LGA, have experienced the highest number of assaults by herders as documented by Stefanos Foundation, a member of our coalition between 2001 and 2020.

“While Plateau State have recorded a total of 625 attacks, 151 of them, that is, 24 per cent, have taken place in Barkin Ladi LGA.”

Lamenting the rejection of a bill by the National Assembly for a change of name by the LGA, the coalition said:

“The public should know that this is not the first time that the people of that LGA are requesting for a name change, but the third time.

“They definitely have good reasons for the request and denying them this right goes against natural law, Nigerian laws, and international conventions to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“Five Bills simply sought to change or correct the names of seven LGAS in Nigeria. While four bills for six name changes or corrections received the favour of almost all Senators present, however, 26 Senators from at least nine states voted against the change of Barkin Ladi’s name.”

