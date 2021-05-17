Plateau to hold local council election in October | Ripples Nigeria

Plateau State will hold its local council election in October.

The Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Fabian Ntung, who disclosed this at a meeting with chairmen of registered political parties in Jos, was, however, silent on the exact date of the election.

He said the comprehensive timetable for the election would be released on Tuesday.

Ntung said: “We wish to inform political stakeholders and indeed the public that timetable and guidelines for the conduct of local government elections would be released Tuesday.

“The elections are expected to be conducted in October 2021.″

READ ALSO: Plateau Assembly suspends two local council chairmen

In his reaction to the announcement, The Chairman of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, Ibrahim Musa, urged the commission to ensure fairness during the exercise.

He said: “During the meeting, the PLASIEC chairman told us that the commission was planning to conduct election in the 17 local government areas of the state in October this year.

“Since that was our first meeting with them over the issue, we could not say much but, we only advised them that, this time around, due process must be followed in the conduct of the poll because we don’t want what happened during the last council poll that was characterised by confusion to repeat itself.”

Join the conversation

Opinions