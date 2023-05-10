Security operatives of the Plateau State University, Bokkos campus, have foiled an attack by gunmen on Tuesday night.

According to the management of the school, some gunmen invaded the female hostel of the institution in Bokkos between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning but there was no abduction.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, John Agams, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday morning, adding that the criminals attacked the institution to kidnap students but they were repelled by the local security men in the university.

”It is true that gunmen attempted to kidnap some of our students, but the attempt was repelled by our local security men.

”In the process, one student was injured, but no student was abducted.

”The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Benard Matur, is currently at the school premises and appealing to students to be peaceful,” he said.

