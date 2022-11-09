Plateau Utd eliminated from CAF Confederation Cup

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Plateau United have been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup after falling victim of the away goal rule.

The Jos club fell to a 3-0 defeat against Al Akhdar of Libya in the second leg of their playoff tie.

Plateau United had won the first leg 4-1 last week, but were dumped out as the tie ended 4-4 on aggregate.

Read Also: Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd secure first-leg wins in CAF Confed Cup playoffs

The Fidelis Ilechukwu side thwarted all efforts by the Libyans to score in the first half but fell apart after the break as Al Akhdar scored three goals in the second half to book their passage into the group stage of the competition.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, Rivers United will face another Libyan opposition, Al Nasr later on Wednesday.

Rivers had won the first leg 5-0 in Portharcourt.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now