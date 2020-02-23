Plateau Utd hold Lobi in top of table clash. See other NPFL matchday 21 results

As the fight for supremacy continues in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), table toppers, Plateau United and Lobi Stars shared the spoils in matchday 21.

Both sides failed to score a goal as the game ended in a barren draw.

Leaders Plateau United had stepped off the position a couple times this season to Lobi, but successfully took home a point from Sunday’s encounter at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

The hosts dominated play but were unable to break down the visitors, as the draw caused them to sink to third spot on the table, with an inferior goal difference to second-placed Rivers United.

Read Also: Saka shines, Iwobi subbed off as Auba double helps Arsenal beat Everton

Rivers climbed to second after beating Kano Pillars 2-1 at home.

Konan Ruffin N’Gouan opened the scoring for the hosts from the spot and Cletus Emotan added the second, before Pillars captain Rabiu Ali reduced the deficit deep into stoppage time.

Champions Enyimba fell to a 2-0 defeat against Nasarawa United at the Lafia Township Stadium, thanks to goals from Chinedu Ohanachom and Dauda Maigishiri for the hosts.

At the Agege Stadium, MFM and Heartland battled to a 0-0 draw.

In Akure, Sunshine Stars were also held to a draw by Enugu Rangers.

FULL-TIME SCORES

Jigawa GS 2-1 Wikki

Lobi 0-0 Plateau Utd

Akwa Utd 1-1 Wolves

Rivers Utd 2-1 Kano Pillars

MFM 0-0 Heartland

Adamawa Utd 2-1 FC Ifeanyiubah

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Rangers

Katsina Utd 1-0 Abia Warriors

Nasarawa Utd 2-0 Enyimba

As it stands…

Join the conversation

Opinions