Plateau Utd, Rivers Utd, Lobi secure wins. See other NPFL matchday 22 results

The top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table did not change after matchday 22 as all three teams secured victories.

Leaders Plateau United and second- and third-placed Rivers United and Lobi Stars respectively all won their fixtures.

While Plateau edged out Jigawa Golden Stars 2-1 at the New Jos Stadium, Rivers recorded a 2-0 away win against Heartland at the Okigwe Township Stadium and Lobi bagged a 1-0 away win against Kwara United.

In Jos, Oche Ochewoechi and Tosin Omoyele scored to put the hosts in charge of the game before Saleh Ibrahim halved the deficit for Jigawa in stoppage time.

For Portharcourt side, Rivers United, Malachi Ohawume was the scorer of the two goals, while Alex Aghahowa’s 21st minute strike sealed victory for Lobi in Illorin.

Elsewhere, Kano Pillars defeated Dakkada 2-0, Enugu Rangers saw off Adamawa United 2-0 while Warri Wolves recorded the biggest win of the day, thrashing Sunshine Stars 3-0 at home.

FULL TIME RESULTS

As it stands…

