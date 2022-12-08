News
Plateau workers begin warning strike over unpaid salaries December 11
Organized labour has declared a five-day warning strike in Plateau State over non-payment of salaries and other issues relating to staff welfare.
A letter signed by the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Eugene Manji, and the Acting Secretary Dalyop Badung, revealed that the warning strike would begin at 12:00 midnight on December 11.
The congress said had begun the mobilisation of affiliate unions for the action and urged all workers in the state to strictly comply with the directive.
Also, the Chairman of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), Plateau chapter, Mr. Titus Malau, told journalists that the strike became necessary due to the state government’s failure to address the workers’ demands.
READ ALSO: Plateau govt sacks 532 workers for alleged falsification of records
He said the workers’ grievances include irregularities in the computation of salaries and several others.
Matau said: “To that effect, JNPSNC demands the immediate approval and release of the salary structure to guide salary computation.
“It also demands immediate settlement of outstanding salaries to date.
“It equally frowned at the government’s inability to release workers promotions and annual increments with arrears in full.”
