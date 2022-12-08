Plateau workers begin warning strike over unpaid salaries December 11

Organized labour has declared a five-day warning strike in Plateau State over non-payment of salaries and other issues relating to staff welfare.

A letter signed by the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Eugene Manji, and the Acting Secretary Dalyop Badung, revealed that the warning strike would begin at 12:00 midnight on December 11.

The congress said had begun the mobilisation of affiliate unions for the action and urged all workers in the state to strictly comply with the directive.

Also, the Chairman of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), Plateau chapter, Mr. Titus Malau, told journalists that the strike became necessary due to the state government’s failure to address the workers’ demands.

READ ALSO: Plateau govt sacks 532 workers for alleged falsification of records

He said the workers’ grievances include irregularities in the computation of salaries and several others.

Matau said: “To that effect, JNPSNC demands the immediate approval and release of the salary structure to guide salary computation.

“It also demands immediate settlement of outstanding salaries to date.

“It equally frowned at the government’s inability to release workers promotions and annual increments with arrears in full.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now