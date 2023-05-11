Plateau workers embark on indefinite strike

Workers in Plateau State have embarked on an indefinite strike to force the state government to meet their demands.

The commencement of the strike was announced in a notice by the Joint Negotiating Council chapter of the state and the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress/Trade Union Congress. The notice was jointly signed by Plateau JNC Chairman, Titus Malau and Secretary, Timothy Gopep, on Wednesday night.

According to the Council, the industrial action became necessary after the state government had exhausted the four days extension of the earlier seven days ultimatum given to pay salaries and other entitlements it owed workers in the state.

“It is evidently clear that the government has not shown enough commitment to address the issues as presented in our charter of demands before its tenure expires, as earlier promised.

“However, following a joint meeting between the JNC and Nigerian Labour Congress/Trade Union Congress leadership, it was resolved that an indefinite strike action be declared”, the notice read.

It also said that the action was imperative since the government had reneged in fulfilling its own part of the agreement despite a series of promises.

“We are, therefore, directing all our affiliate unions that strike commenced from midnight of 10th May 2023,” it added, while also urging all members and affiliate unions to strictly follow and obey the directive as any contravention of the directive would attract severe sanctions.

