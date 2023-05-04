News
Plateau workers threaten to embark on strike over salary arrears, others
Workers in Plateau State under the aegis of the Joint National Public Service on Thursday threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over the non-payment of their salary arrears and other demands.
The Chairman of the workers’ council, Titus Malau, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Jos, said the workers are being owed three months salaries.
He lamented that the state government was not concerned about its workers’ welfare.
Malau listed other demands to include lack of promotions, non-implementation of existing salary structure, and third-party dedications.
The workers, according to him, had earlier given Governor Simon Lalong’s administration a seven-day ultimatum which expired on May 3 without adequate response from the government.
READ ALSO: Again, protesters block Jos-Abuja highway over killings in Plateau community
The chairman said: ”In line with our seven days ultimatum which expired on May 3, the leadership of the joint council has made frantic efforts to avert an industrial upheaval by meeting with the government to reach an amicable resolution on two occasions.
“We met with the government on May 3 and May 4, but it was unable to address the vexed issues.
“In our last sitting, the representative of government appealed that we grant them an extension of two weeks within which our demands will be met.
“But the leadership of the council met and considered the extension of four days, from Friday, May 5, to Wednesday, May 10, to enable the government to address these pressing issues.
“If by May 10 the situation remains unchanged, we will be left with no other option than to embark on an indefinite strike action to press for our demands.”
