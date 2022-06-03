Play-and-Earn game maker, The Red Village, secures $6.5m seed round

A dark-fantasy Play-and-Earn game maker, The Red Village, has secured a $6.5 million seed round.

The company confirmed this in a series of tweets on its Twitter handle on Friday.

At least 20 venture capitals took part in the seed round led by Animoca Brands and GameFi Ventures.

According to the game maker, the fund will help the company boost its first immersive and dark-fantasy gaming ecosystem.

The Red Village, a groundbreaking dark-fantasy Play-and-Earn game, was founded by Brendan Robb, Lucien Dorman, and Matan Adato.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Darklands is an open-world dark-fantasy RPG that draws inspiration from traditional titles such as RuneScape, Diablo, Elden Ring, and The Witcher.

The company wrote: “The partnership will allow The Red Village team to focus on a core belief; that leading with a game-first, fun-first approach, creating a metaverse experience that has true socialising capacity, enthralling gameplay and wickedly strong lore & community, will be the catalyst for onboarding the rest of the world into blockchain games.

“The true catalyst for the mass adoption of the blockchain will be the onboarding of traditional gamers into the metaverse through high quality, immersive ecosystems with strong lore, engaging gameplay, and lively community.

“We have rarely seen a project that inspires traditional gamers to make the jump into blockchain gaming, and we believe the reason for that is the lack of great game experiences. We will offer a great game experience.”

