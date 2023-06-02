Playboy model files new s3xual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby

A former actress and Playboy model identified as Victoria Valentino, 80, has filed a fresh s3xual assault lawsuit against troubled Hollywood comedian and actor Bill Cosby.

Victoria Valentino in the new lawsuit filed by her lawyers on Thursday alleges that Bill Cosby drugged and s3xually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969.

She claimed that she first met Cosby in his studio trailer after an audition in 1969 and told him about the recent death of her 6-year-old son who unfortunately drowned.

Victoria alleged that Cosby ran into her at a Los Angeles restaurant later that year, offering to pay for a spa treatment for her and her friend after noticing her crying at the dinner table.

She added that after paying for spa treatment for them, the actor sent a chauffeured car to pick the women up for dinner and that evening at a steakhouse, Bill Cosby gave them each a pill, she said in the court filing.

“Here! Take this!” The lawsuit alleges Cosby said to them. “It will make you feel better. It will make us ALL feel better.”

Cosby then drove the women to his house, where Valentino passed out on a couch, and later woke up and witnessed him s3xually assaulting her unnamed friend, according to the lawsuit.

The court documents allege Cosby then “engaged in forced s3xual intercourse” with Valentino while she was incapacitated from the drug.

While reacting to the claims made by Victoria Valentino in court, Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt said; “Media needs to vet Victoria Valentino cautiously and carefully — because she has changed her alleged accounts of sexual abuse at the hands of Mr. Cosby over 10 to 15 times.

“It’s unfortunate that the statute of limitations were put in The Constitution to protect victims and those who are accused — and it seems that our political figures are caving to being click baiters and accumulating likes as opposed to vetting these allegations made by alleged accusers and moving swiftly to create these look back windows — which are only being created because they incorporate Bill Cosby‘s name. This is bigger than Bill Cosby. This is a target against every black successful man in America like Lebron James, Will Smith and President Obama.”

