Playing for Nigeria ‘a special kind of pride’, I’ll do my best at AFCON —Sadiq Umar

Almeria striker, Sadiq Umar has expressed his readiness to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The competition is billed to take place between 9 January and 6 February, 2022, with Nigeria playing against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage.

Umar was among a 28-man list recently released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and players are set to be led by coach Austin Eguavoen, who replaced sacked Gernot Rohr on an interim basis.

Umar, in an interview with ckdmedia, said he was delighted to be named in the squad and expressed his excitement by saying playing for his country’s senior team was a special kind of pride.

“It’s a dream come true for me that finally, I will honour the invitation of the Super Eagles to serve my fatherland,” he said.

“Although I have played for the U23 in the Olympics but playing for the senior team, Super Eagles, is a special kind of pride. I’m grateful to God for this opportunity and everybody that believe in me. I hope to do my very best to make Nigeria proud”.

Umar has netted eight goals in 19 matches for the Rojiblancos this ongoing season in the Spanish Segunda B.

Nigeria will begin their AFCON campaign with a clash against the Pharaohs of Egypt in on January 11.

