Playing without fans in Benin won’t affect Eagles’ game —Captain Musa

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has assured that his team will to their best to clinch the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ticket this month.

The Nigeria national team is set to face the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a doubleheader, first in Benin on Friday and the reverse fixture four days after in Freetown.

The matchday three fixture billed for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will be without fans and journalists after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had ruled so.

Musa, who was speaking during a visit to Flying Eagles camp in Abuja, said in spite of absence of fans, the Eagles will ensure they win the two matches to seal Nigeria’s place in the Cameroon tournament.

“Playing without our ever supportive fans at the newly refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia stadium will not affect our games both in Benin City and Freetown,” said Musa.

“It’s quite a pity that Edo fans will miss the opportunity of seeing us play live because of the pandemic but we shall try to win for them.”

Read Also: Musa reveals reason he quit Saudi club Al Nassr, targets return to Europe

The 28-year-old, who took over the captaincy of the team after John Mikel Obi retired, is currently without a club.

Musa called it quits with Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr late last month as he wishes to return to Europe.

Asked if his lack of a club would affect his performance in the Super Eagles games, Musa said: ”I trained with them (Al Nassr) until I came down for this game. I am still myself and I will give my best on Friday.

“I will soon reveal my new club as soon as all the necessary details are completed. I hope to return to Europe as soon as possible,” Musa added.

The Super Eagles are currently top of Group L with six points from two games, and would be sure of a ticket with two more wins.

Join the conversation

Opinions