PlayScrab partners MGI for 2022 Nigerian scrabble Premier League

MGI, organisers of the Mindgames Scrabble Premier League, has announced its partnership with online Scrabble platform PlayScrab.com for the 2022 season.

The MSPL has evolved to be the most glamorous scrabble league in the world where players form themselves into teams and will compete in Divisions 1 and 2 for five days across three Nigerian cities of Lagos, Abuja and Benin.

144 players will engage one another in a total of 3,300 scrabble games at next year’s edition which is slated to begin in February.

The coming on board of Playscrab.com is the union between the physical and online scrabble.

An excited Elliott Manley of PlayScrab confirmed the fresh innovation the MSPL will witness and said they are delighted to be part of it.

“We are delighted to bring together the worlds of real-life and online scrabble,” he said

The Playscrab.com owner has helped to build the platform to manage the MSPL efficiently and seamlessly going forward, bringing the pairings, fixtures and standings for the league tournament to global followers.

This is in addition to the ranking system that will be used to select the very best players for the elite MGI Grand Slam at the end of the year.

A delighted MGI Chief Lukeman Owolabi who has continued to raise the ante at every edition since 2019, believed the partnership will go a long way in expanding the followership of the MSPL on a global scale as well as bringing them a blow-by-blow updates of the championship in a unique way.

At the last edition in September, Team Brainiacs emerged as the champion of Division 1 while the Merry-ers claimed the top spot in Division 2.

