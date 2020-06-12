Playwright, Chimamanda Adichie loses father

Renowned Nigeria author, Adichie Chimamanda has lost her father, Prof James Nwoye Adichie, a statement revealed.

A statement by Chucks Adichie, a member of the family announced that the deceased passed away at 88-years-old in his hometown, Abba, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The statement reads:”A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. With deepest sorrow, the Adichie family announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie, on Wednesday June 10, 2020.

“He is survived by his wife Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie; their six children: Ijeoma, Uchenna, Chuks, Okechukwu, Chimamanda and Kenechukwu; as well as nine grandchildren, in-laws and many relatives.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”

