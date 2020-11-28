‘Please, execute me publicly’, man who kidnapped, killed 16-year-old boy begs govt

A 26-year-old kidnap kingpin, Anas Saidu, has begged the Kano State government to execute him publicly after he was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 16-year-old boy identified as Tijjani Saidu.

Saidu made the appeal on Friday, when he led a team of police detectives and medical personnel to a farm at Kauyen Hayin Gwarmai, Kwanar Dangora, in Bebeji local government area of the state, where he had buried the remains of his victim.

Saidu, who confessed that he did not know what got into him to commit the heinous crime, begged that he should be hanged publicly as a way of atoning for his sins, while also begging for forgiveness from the family of his victim.

While being interviewed by journalists, the suspect said:

“This is my first and not my habit. I’m pleading with the Kano State government for public execution and death sentence by hanging; and please, I seek the forgiveness of the victim’s father and people should help me do so as well.

“I know the victim’s father, he lives in our area. I demanded N1.3m but nothing was given to me.”

While confirming the incident, the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the victim’s father, Alhaji Kabiru Saidu, had, on November 9, reported that kidnappers had abducted his son and were demanding the sum of N1.3 million as well as MTN airtime worth N20,000.

“After two weeks of investigation as ordered by the state commissioner of police, the accused was arrested and he led us here where he buried the boy,” DSP Kiyawa said.

He added that the accused brought the victim to the said place where he strangled, killed and buried his corpse.

“The police are here with medical team to exhume the victim’s body for medical examination and handing over to the family for proper burial.”

