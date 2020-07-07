Plot playing out, as Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, served with impeachment notice

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has been served notice of impeachment by the state House of Assembly.

The lawmakers served the notice to the deputy governor on Tuesday.

This came after 14 of the 26 members of the Assembly signed the notice, while nine declined.

The lawmakers based their action on alleged gross misconduct by Ajayi.

Ajayi recently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There have been calls on him to also resign his position as the deputy governor of the state having left the party under which platform he got to that position.

Ondo State Assembly, had soon after resuming plenary from COVID-19 lockdown on June 6, placed an advertorial calling on members to resume sitting.

Ajayi, apparently sensing the next move by the lawmakers might be his impeachment, had run to an Abuja High Court and prayed it to stop the impeachment proceeding and enforced his fundamental right of association.

Earlier today, a number of policemen had taken over the road and entrance to the Assembly, ostensibly to provide security cover for the lawmakers over the proceeding.

