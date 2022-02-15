Plot to impeach Zamfara Dep Gov thickens, as CJ inaugurates panel to probe alleged misconduct

The impeachment saga involving the Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mahdi Aliyu, has taken another dimension as the state Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, on Monday, inaugurated a seven-man panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct, lawlessness and abuse of office against him.

The Chief Judge took the step in response to a request by the state House of Assembly in a letter dated February 10th, signed by the Speaker, Nasiru-Muazu Magarya, following its sitting on February 7th, where an impeachment notice was served on Mahdi.

While inaugurating the panel, the Chief Judge said:

“Within seven days of the passing of a motion under the foregoing provisions of this section, the Chief Judge of the state shall, at the request of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, appoint a panel of seven persons.”

She urged members of the panel to discharge the assigned duty in line with Constitutional provisions, while enjoining them to work as a team and in line with the powers as specified in section 188(7) of the Constitution.

“This panel is to concentrate on the issues contained in the Notice of Allegations as attached to the appointments.

“The panel is to give the Deputy Governor ample opportunity to defend himself either in person or by legal representation of his choice,” Justice Aliyu added.

The seven-man panel of investigation set up by the Zamfara CJ has retired Justice Halidu Tanko-Soba as Chairman.

Other members include Oladipo Okpeseyi, Abdul-Atadoga Ibrahim, Hussaini Zakariyau, Amina Tanimu-Marafa, Alhaji Sani Mande and Ahmad Buhari-Rabah.

The deputy governor had been at logger heads with his principal, Governor Bello Matawalle ever since the governor decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) but the deputy refused to join him, but opted to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

