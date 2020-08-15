PMAN: Casmir-led faction denies liaison with Censors board over proposed tax on content production

The Comrade Obi Casmir-led faction of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has denied having any contractual relationship with the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board [LSFVCB] over its proposed move to impose tax on content producers.

This was made knwon in a statement issued on Friday through Ademola Odetunde, National Legal Adviser, PMAN, titled: “RE: FRAUD ALERT!!! BY THE SELF ACCLAIMED PMAN PRESIDENT, PRETTY OKAFOR”.

Reacting to the press conference where LSFVCB Executive Secretary, Bamidele Balogun demanded that all content producers must register their content with LSFVCB, and that all audio and visual contents produced and sold within Lagos State shall attract the payment of 5% levy on each item, Comrade Obi Casmir said that PMAN only featured in the media briefing as a major stakeholder in the Industry alongside other partners of the project.

The statement by Comrade Obi Casmir-led PMAN reads thus in full; “The attention of the Union has been brought to a public notice/disclaimer published by the self acclaimed PMAN President Mr. Pretty Okafor where he disassociated and restrain the Union, members of PMAN and musicians in general from a publication made by the Executive Secretary Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board [LSFVCB] Mr. Bamidele Balogun where he directed all practitioners and content producer to register their content with the Board.

“We would like to state clearly that Comrade Obi Okwudili Casmir led PMAN did not have any contractual relationship in any form with LSFVCB. The registration of practitioners and content in the industry is purely LSFVCB mandate. LSFVCB and PMAN only featured in the media press briefing as a major stakeholder in the Industry alongside other partners of the project. The initiative is not a stand alone but part of the state government’s strategy to put in place a comprehensive all embracing policy designed to resolve the current challenges facing the creative industry such as funding, piracy, distribution, proper accounting framework etc.

READ ALSO: PMAN LEADERSHIP TUSSLE: Obi Casmir denies being suspended, insists he’s bonafide PMAN President

“No doubt, there is an unmistakable demand by the government to get records of entertainment and creative sector practitioners and commercial outlets operating in the state for revenue generation purposes. Our proposed framework shall serve the State the following benefits:

◦ Easy identification of unregistered taxable entertainment and creative sector practitioners and business outlets in the State;

◦ Drag entertainment and creative content practitioners in the State directly into the State Internal Revenue Service [IRS] Tax Net;

◦ Enhance Foreign Direct Investment [FDI] in the entertainment and creative sector in the State;

◦ Enable the state to use the entertainment and creative sector to drive tourism, create employment and increase internally generated revenue;

◦ Automated payment of TAX by the practitioners in the entertainment and creative sector in the State [PIT etc] on all usage of creative content through payment integration with NIBSS;

◦ Assist in tracking the usage and the users of entertainment and creative content from the State on the global digital landscape;

“The restructuring of the industry must be our primary focus and not frivolous allegations that cannot be substantiated. We urge the general public, all members of PMAN, corporate organizations and the Lagos State Government to ignore the malicious, retrogressive and self centered message sent out by Pretty Okafor and focus on the proposed accounting, distribution and baseline data framework in the interest of musicians and the entire creative industry,” it concluded.

This came after the Pretty Okafor-led faction of PMAN disassociated itself from a publication made by LSFVCB Executive Secretary demanding that all content producer must register their content with LSFVCB, and that audio and visual contents produced and sold within Lagos State shall attract the payment of 5% levy on each item.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Thursday Pretty Okafor said that PMAN found it extremely disturbing, that the censorship board, a Governmental Organization will associate itself with such illegality.

Join the conversation

Opinions