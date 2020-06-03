PMAN threatens to sue telecom operators

The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has threatened to drag the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) to court over allegations of lack of revenue accountability.

The threat was issued on Wednesday by the Obi Casmir led-board of PMAN during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Casmir stated further that the move to sue ALTON was part of efforts to address frequent reports of non-payment of accrued revenue to its members.

Obi Casmir said; “Nothing is remitted to our musicians from sales, distribution, exhibition, downloading, streaming and sharing of musical content by mobile telephone operators in Nigeria.

“As the trustees and the national working committee of PMAN, we have decided to take drastic and proactive legal action to restrain all ALTON members, their agents, servants and privies operating in Nigeria from further sale, distribution, exhibition, downloading, streaming and sharing of musical content on their platform until proper revenue accountability and direct payment infrastructure are put in place across all online platforms.

“The measure is for the overall interest of our musicians bringing their talents to bear in the music scene with support from PMAN.

“The union will no longer fold its hands while ALTON and its agents continue to milk the music industry dry, leaving musicians in a state of poverty,” he added.

This came days after the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos last week affirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court awarding an historic N6 billion in damages in favour of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) against cable outfit -Multichoice Nigeria Limited (a South African Company) for the violation of its copyright.

