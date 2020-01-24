PMB returns to Nigeria from London

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria from London, UK on Thursday night.
Buhari was in London to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020, which held from January 17.
The president was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by his Chief of Staff, the FCT Minister, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, as well as other government officials.
During his visit to the UK, Buhari held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.
He also met with Nigeria community in the UK and the world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.
