Latest Politics

PMB returns to Nigeria from London

January 24, 2020
PMB returns to Nigeria from London
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria from London, UK on Thursday night.

Buhari was in London to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020, which held from January 17.

The president was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by his Chief of Staff, the FCT Minister, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, as well as other government officials.

Read also: Group faults Ngige’s suggestion on how South East can produce next president

During his visit to the UK, Buhari held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

He also met with Nigeria community in the UK and the world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!